Bees swarm Vande Bharat coach at Khajuraho station, passengers stung
India
A swarm of bees attacked the A-2 coach of a Vande Bharat at Khajuraho station, leaving about a dozen passengers with stings.
The chaos started when a beehive on the platform was disturbed, reportedly during construction work, sending people scrambling for cover as they waited to board the train to Hazrat Nizamuddin.
Railway launches inquiry after bee attack
As panic spread, some passengers locked themselves in toilets to escape the bees, but they still got stung.
Swelling and anxiety hit several people, especially an elderly woman.
Passengers sought help from the onboard staff, but they were unable to provide much assistance.
Railway officials have now launched an inquiry into what happened.