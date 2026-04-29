Bekasi Timur crash kills 15 women, injures at least 88
A deadly train collision just outside Jakarta on Monday, April 27 left 15 women dead and at least 88 people injured.
The crash happened when a long-distance train slammed into the back of a stationary commuter train at Bekasi Timur station: the last car, reserved for women, took the brunt of the impact.
Thankfully, everyone on the long-distance train made it out safely.
Prabowo Subianto seeks probe and upgrades
President Prabowo Subianto visited survivors and called for a full investigation. He is pushing for better railway safety and faster upgrades like flying junctions to prevent this from happening again.
Officials say early findings point to another commuter train hitting a stalled taxi first, causing the chain reaction.
Authorities promise quick changes to keep rail travel safer going forward.