Bekasi Timur crash kills 15 women, injures at least 88 India Apr 29, 2026

A deadly train collision just outside Jakarta on Monday, April 27 left 15 women dead and at least 88 people injured.

The crash happened when a long-distance train slammed into the back of a stationary commuter train at Bekasi Timur station: the last car, reserved for women, took the brunt of the impact.

Thankfully, everyone on the long-distance train made it out safely.