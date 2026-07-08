Belagavi children help fill voter forms, deputy commissioner probes
India
Karnataka's voter list update just hit a rough patch: videos from Belagavi show kids helping booth officers fill out forms and paste photos for voter verification.
The local deputy commissioner has announced an inquiry and says "strict action will follow if the allegations are found to be true."
BJP, JD(S) present WhatsApp video evidence
Leaders from BJP and JD(S) met with the chief election commissioner, sharing concerns about bulk form-filling at community halls and claims that proper checks weren't happening.
They even brought video proof of WhatsApp groups being used to coordinate things.
Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy called out officials for political bias in places like Ramanagara and Yeshwantpur, pushing for answers as the investigation moves forward.