Belagavi children help fill voter forms, deputy commissioner probes

BJP, JD(S) present WhatsApp video evidence

Leaders from BJP and JD(S) met with the chief election commissioner, sharing concerns about bulk form-filling at community halls and claims that proper checks weren't happening.

They even brought video proof of WhatsApp groups being used to coordinate things.

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy called out officials for political bias in places like Ramanagara and Yeshwantpur, pushing for answers as the investigation moves forward.