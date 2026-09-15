Belagavi house fire kills 4 members of the Damone family
India
A house fire in Belagavi, Karnataka, took the lives of four members of the Damone family after a short circuit in their refrigerator sparked a blaze.
Sadly, Gajanan, 65, Sharada, 45, Bharati, 50, and Roshan, 21, were trapped inside their tin-roofed home and could not make it out.
Police probe electrical surge, 2 hospitalized
Two other family members, Priya, 28, and Ganga, 25, have been admitted to a private hospital for treatment of injuries.
Police believe an electrical surge may have caused the fire, but they are still looking into all possible reasons to help prevent similar tragedies in the future.