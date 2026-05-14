Belagavi journalist Mainuddin Dastagir Mulla dies after brief illness
India
Mainuddin Dastagir Mulla, a well-known journalist from Belagavi, Karnataka, died on Wednesday after a brief illness.
He spent his career reporting for Marathi newspapers, focusing on crime and city issues, and kept working right up until the end.
Mulla exposed fake call center scam
Mulla made headlines for exposing a fake call center scam targeting international clients and often highlighted problems faced by inmates at Hindalga Central Prison.
His death comes just a year after losing his son; he is survived by his daughter, who is a doctor.
Vilas Joshi and members of the Karnataka Union of Working Journalists visited his house on Thursday, remembering him as someone deeply committed to honest journalism.