Belagavi journalist Mainuddin Dastagir Mulla dies after brief illness

Mulla exposed fake call center scam

Mulla made headlines for exposing a fake call center scam targeting international clients and often highlighted problems faced by inmates at Hindalga Central Prison.

His death comes just a year after losing his son; he is survived by his daughter, who is a doctor.

Vilas Joshi and members of the Karnataka Union of Working Journalists visited his house on Thursday, remembering him as someone deeply committed to honest journalism.