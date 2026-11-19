Belagavi Lingayat protest over 'Basava Mantapa' alleged disrespect to Basavanna
A big protest is set for November 20 in Belagavi, as the Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha and local Veerashaiva-Lingayat groups rally against Ravi Hanj's Kannada book, Basava Mantapa.
They say the book disrespects Basavanna and other Sharanas.
Seek action against author publisher editor
Protesters want legal action against the author, publisher, and a TV channel editor involved with the book.
They're submitting a memorandum to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar through the Deputy Commissioner's office, saying that hurting Basavanna's image is like insulting Karnataka itself.
The Mahasabha has already filed a police complaint and plans similar protests in other districts too.