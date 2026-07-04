Belagavi records 75mm rainfall as floods damage homes, streets
Belagavi district got hit with a big downpour on Saturday; 75mm of rain fell in just one day.
While farmers are happy about the much-needed water, parts of the district are dealing with flooded streets and some reported damage to homes and infrastructure.
Local officials are keeping a close eye on things to prevent further trouble.
Sankeshwar barrage bridge collapses, traffic rerouted
The heavy rain caused part of a bridge barrage near Sankeshwar to collapse, so traffic had to be rerouted.
In Jodakurali village, Gangubai Varale's mud house came down, but thankfully no one was hurt.
In Belagavi city, a school wall fell and a high school playground turned into a mini-lake for hours, just showing how widespread the impact has been.
Rajapur release raises Krishna and Hiranyakeshi
To manage all that rainwater, about 2,000 cubic feet per second were released from the Rajapur barrage in Maharashtra.
This pushed up water levels in rivers like the Krishna and Hiranyakeshi around Belagavi.
Authorities noted a slight increase in inflow in the rivers.