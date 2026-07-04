Belagavi records 75mm rainfall as floods damage homes, streets

Sankeshwar barrage bridge collapses, traffic rerouted

The heavy rain caused part of a bridge barrage near Sankeshwar to collapse, so traffic had to be rerouted.

In Jodakurali village, Gangubai Varale's mud house came down, but thankfully no one was hurt.

In Belagavi city, a school wall fell and a high school playground turned into a mini-lake for hours, just showing how widespread the impact has been.