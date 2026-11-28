Students of Government Sardar Pre-University College in Belagavi stepped up on Saturday to support ASHA workers protesting in Bengaluru.

These health workers have been braving tough weather since November 17, asking the state government for a ₹15,000 monthly honorarium for their essential services.

The solidarity action also marked Mahatma Jyotirao Phule's death anniversary, with AIDSO Belagavi district convenor Mahantesh Beelur highlighting how standing with ASHA workers fits Phule's vision of justice and equality.

Student activists say it's time the government listens and values those who keep communities healthy.