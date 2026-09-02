Belgian Prime Minister De Wever begins 3 day India visit
Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever just landed in India for a three-day trip, starting September 2, 2026.
He's here with Defense and Foreign Trade Minister Theo Francken, plus a team of officials and business leaders.
The main goal? To strengthen ties in trade, defense, and technology, marking the first time a Belgian prime minister has visited India in two decades.
India Belgium trade reaches $13.01 billion
De Wever's visit highlights how trade between India and Belgium is booming (it stood at $13.01 billion in 2025-26), with Belgium investing about $4.2 billion between April 2000 and December 2025.
He'll check out Mumbai's Bharat Diamond Bourse to spotlight the diamond sector, meet defense partners (Belgium now has a Defence Attache in New Delhi), and push for more renewable energy projects, like John Cockerill's new electrolyzer plant in Kakinada.
This builds on the Belgian Economic Mission led by Princess Astrid in March 2025 that saw both countries sign 38 memoranda of understanding to work together even more closely.