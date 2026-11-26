Bellandur lawyer Jayaram M allegedly kills sister over mother's house
A tragic incident unfolded in Bengaluru's Bellandur area on Wednesday, where a 42-year-old lawyer, Jayaram M, allegedly killed his sister Meenakshi M during an argument about their mother's house.
The siblings lived across the street from each other, and tensions had reportedly been simmering for a while.
Jayaram M allegedly attacked sister, fled
The fight started when Jayaram insisted Meenakshi move out of their mother's home, a demand she refused.
Things got heated, and Jayaram allegedly attacked her with a cricket bat before fleeing the scene.
Police have registered a murder case and are actively searching for him.