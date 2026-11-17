The rise in violence follows political shifts earlier this year.

Reverend Paritosh Canning, Bishop of Calcutta, said, "West Bengal has traditionally been a land of communal harmony, where people belonging to different faiths and communities have coexisted in peace, mutual respect, and brotherhood. With Christmas approaching, the apprehensions of the Christian community have become particularly serious. However, the prevailing atmosphere of insecurity has raised genuine concerns about whether Christians will be able to observe their religious services and celebrate festivals without fear or disruption."

Tensions have also grown over allegations of religious conversions at Christian institutions, which church leaders strongly deny, while some say these accusations unfairly target missionary schools.

The council now has sought intervention from Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to discuss their concerns.