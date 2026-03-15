Bengal elections: Special counters to verify voters in 'burqas,' 'ghunghats'

Advocates raise concerns over proposed measure

These counters will be outside polling stations and run by women officials and Anganwadi workers, with security from Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

While the ECI says it is about stopping malpractice (the Supreme Court has noted a 'trust deficit' between the poll panel and the state government), some are worried this could discourage people from voting or might not follow existing laws.

As advocate Firdos Mirza points out, any new rule should treat everyone equally.

There is also talk that such measures should be applied everywhere, not just Bengal, to keep things fair for all.