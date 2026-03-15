Bengal elections: Special counters to verify voters in 'burqas,' 'ghunghats'
For the upcoming West Bengal elections in 2026, the Election Commission of India is considering setting up special counters to verify the faces of voters wearing burqas, ghunghats, or scarves.
The goal is to prevent voting fraud and make sure everyone gets a fair shot at casting their vote.
Advocates raise concerns over proposed measure
These counters will be outside polling stations and run by women officials and Anganwadi workers, with security from Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).
While the ECI says it is about stopping malpractice (the Supreme Court has noted a 'trust deficit' between the poll panel and the state government), some are worried this could discourage people from voting or might not follow existing laws.
As advocate Firdos Mirza points out, any new rule should treat everyone equally.
There is also talk that such measures should be applied everywhere, not just Bengal, to keep things fair for all.