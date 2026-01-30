Bengali actor Jayasree Kabir (73) passes away in London

Her career and life after films

Kabir's journey began at South Point School before Satyajit Ray cast her as Keya in his acclaimed film Pratidwandi.

She went on to star in notable movies like Rodonbhora Bosonto, Sabyasachi, Asadharan, and Puroskar.

After marrying director Alamgir Kabir, she acted in several of his films and later moved to East London with their son.

There, she taught English literature at university and contributed her voice to BBC projects while staying connected to film through community festivals.