Bengali actor Jayasree Kabir (73) passes away in London
Jayasree Kabir, a well-known face in Bengali cinema who appeared in dozens of films, passed away in January 2026 in London after a long illness. Her nephew Javed Mahmud shared the news with the media.
Born in Kolkata and crowned Miss Calcutta, she left a lasting mark both on and off screen.
Her career and life after films
Kabir's journey began at South Point School before Satyajit Ray cast her as Keya in his acclaimed film Pratidwandi.
She went on to star in notable movies like Rodonbhora Bosonto, Sabyasachi, Asadharan, and Puroskar.
After marrying director Alamgir Kabir, she acted in several of his films and later moved to East London with their son.
There, she taught English literature at university and contributed her voice to BBC projects while staying connected to film through community festivals.