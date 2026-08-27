Bengaluru 18 story luxury building ₹1-5cr flats set for demolition
India
An upscale 18-story apartment building in Bengaluru, where apartments go for ₹1 to 5 crore, is being torn down starting Thursday.
Experts found a tilt in the structure, so residents were evacuated and the area is now off-limits while the demolition gets underway.
Building's likely foundation problems prompt demolition
The tilt likely comes from foundation problems, though investigations are still ongoing.
Demolition will take several weeks and use controlled methods to keep things safe for neighbors.
The whole episode has sparked discussions about construction standards and how closely Bengaluru's real estate projects are being watched.