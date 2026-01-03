Next Article
Bengaluru: 2 arrested for assaulting cop during New Year celebrations
Two 22-year-olds from Chennai, Ansh Mehta and Parv Rathi, were arrested in Bengaluru after allegedly misbehaving with four women near the Indian Express Building around 1:40am on New Year's Day.
When a police officer stepped in to stop them, they reportedly assaulted him and even tore his reflector jacket.
What happened next
After being taken to the station, the two continued their disruptive behavior by misbehaving with police staff and the investigation officer.
Both men have been charged under sections related to assaulting a public servant and causing hurt with common intention, and were sent to judicial custody on January 3.