UP: 6-year-old girl gang-raped; accused throw her from terrace

In his complaint, the girl's father identified two men, Raju and Veeru Kashyap, who lived as tenants in the same building. He said his daughter was playing on the rooftop before she was found lying in a field behind the building. The father suspected that both men had sexually assaulted and killed his daughter. After taking note of this serious allegation, the Senior Superintendent of Police formed three teams to nab the accused.

Arrest details

Police encounter with accused leads to their arrest

Later, the police got a tip-off that the accused were hiding at the premises of a certain Idris in an under-construction colony. When the Sikandrabad police team surrounded the area, the accused allegedly opened fire at them. In retaliation, both Raju and Veeru Kashyap were shot in their legs during an encounter. They were arrested and admitted to a hospital for treatment. During preliminary interrogation, the police stated that the accused confessed to their involvement in the crime.