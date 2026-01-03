UP: 6-year-old girl gang-raped; accused throw her from terrace
What's the story
A six-year-old girl was brutally gang-raped and murdered in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, on January 2. The police initially received a report about a critically injured child, India Today reported. She was rushed to Sikandrabad's Community Health Centre but was declared dead on arrival. A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 70(2), 103(1), and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act Sections 5(m) and 6, dealing with aggravated penetrative sexual assault.
Suspects named
Accused identified as tenants in victim's building
In his complaint, the girl's father identified two men, Raju and Veeru Kashyap, who lived as tenants in the same building. He said his daughter was playing on the rooftop before she was found lying in a field behind the building. The father suspected that both men had sexually assaulted and killed his daughter. After taking note of this serious allegation, the Senior Superintendent of Police formed three teams to nab the accused.
Arrest details
Police encounter with accused leads to their arrest
Later, the police got a tip-off that the accused were hiding at the premises of a certain Idris in an under-construction colony. When the Sikandrabad police team surrounded the area, the accused allegedly opened fire at them. In retaliation, both Raju and Veeru Kashyap were shot in their legs during an encounter. They were arrested and admitted to a hospital for treatment. During preliminary interrogation, the police stated that the accused confessed to their involvement in the crime.