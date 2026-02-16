Bengaluru: 3-year-old drowns in water pond during mother's photoshoot India Feb 16, 2026

A really sad story from Bengaluru—on Saturday, a three-year-old boy reportedly slipped into the artificial water pond and drowned at a photo studio while his mom was there for a maternity shoot.

He wandered off, and by the time he was found and taken to the hospital, it was too late.