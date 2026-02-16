Bengaluru: 3-year-old drowns in water pond during mother's photoshoot
A really sad story from Bengaluru—on Saturday, a three-year-old boy reportedly slipped into the artificial water pond and drowned at a photo studio while his mom was there for a maternity shoot.
He wandered off, and by the time he was found and taken to the hospital, it was too late.
Police are investigating the case
Police are investigating how this happened and have registered a case. The boy's father, who works abroad, is expected to return soon.
In another similar case in Nagpur, a 3.5-year-old drowned in an open drain while playing.
Both incidents are tough reminders of why unprotected water spots need better safety to keep kids safe.