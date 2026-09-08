Bengaluru 32.2 Celsius near 1951 September high despite monsoon month
India
Bengaluru is seeing near-record heat this September, with temperatures soaring to 32.2 Celsius, just shy of the city's all-time September high from 1951.
What's wild is that this heatwave is happening during a month when the city usually gets a lot of rain from the monsoon.
IMD cites El Nino, Karnataka drought-hit
CS Patil, a scientist at IMD Bengaluru, attributed the near-record heat to El Nino, and things aren't cooling off anytime soon.
101 of Karnataka's 239 taluks have been declared drought-hit after weeks without rain.
This dry spell has seriously hit farming, putting crops (and farmers) under major stress.