Bengaluru 878 dowry cases 87% metro cases, Delhi 109 deaths

Karnataka 4th in cruelty against wives

Bengaluru also had 25 dowry death cases, much higher than other South Indian cities like Chennai and Kochi, which reported none.

Karnataka ranked fourth nationwide for cruelty against wives by husbands or their families (2,947 cases), while Uttar Pradesh topped that list.

Interestingly, Delhi's dowry death numbers have been dropping since its pandemic peak in 2021 but still remain a big concern.