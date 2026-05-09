Bengaluru 878 dowry cases 87% metro cases, Delhi 109 deaths
India
Bengaluru just reported the highest number of dowry-related cases among metropolitan cities: 878 in 2024, making up a huge 87% of all metro cases.
Meanwhile, Delhi saw the most dowry deaths for the fifth year straight, with 109 cases and 111 victims, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau report.
Karnataka 4th in cruelty against wives
Bengaluru also had 25 dowry death cases, much higher than other South Indian cities like Chennai and Kochi, which reported none.
Karnataka ranked fourth nationwide for cruelty against wives by husbands or their families (2,947 cases), while Uttar Pradesh topped that list.
Interestingly, Delhi's dowry death numbers have been dropping since its pandemic peak in 2021 but still remain a big concern.