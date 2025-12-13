Next Article
Bengaluru: 9.5 lakh traffic challans cleared in amnesty drive
Bengaluru just wrapped up a major traffic fine amnesty scheme, clearing over 9.5 lakh challans in less than a month.
The offer? A 50% discount on pending traffic violation fines, running from November 21 to December 12, 2025.
₹26.97 crore collected—record day included
The city's traffic police pulled in ₹26.97 crore during the drive, with a record ₹4.53 crore collected on the last day alone.
Payments were made super convenient this time—apps like KSP and BTP ASTraM, plus Bangalore One centers and walk-ins all worked, making it easier than ever compared to past drives.
Watch out for fake messages
Police also warned everyone about cyber fraudsters sending fake payment links or messages pretending to be from the traffic department.
So if you're paying fines online, double-check the source to stay safe!