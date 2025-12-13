Delhi's air quality nears 'severe' as 18 areas cross 400

Delhi woke up to a thick blanket of smog on Saturday, with the city's air quality inching closer to the "severe" category. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 387, up from 349 the previous day. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), 18 areas in Delhi recorded AQI levels above 400, placing them in the "severe" category.

Pollution hotspots Wazirpur records highest AQI, visibility affected across Delhi Wazirpur recorded the highest AQI of 443, followed by Jahangirpuri (439), Vivek Vihar (437), and Rohini and Anand Vihar (434 each). Other areas with severe pollution included Narela (425), Bawana (424), Nehru Nagar (421) and Chandni Chowk (412). The pollution levels have also affected visibility across the city due to a mix of smog and shallow fog.

Regional impact NCR regions also experience severe pollution Other places in the National Capital Region (NCR) are also reeling under severe pollution levels. Ghaziabad and Noida recorded AQI levels of 422 each, while Gurugram stood at 295 and Faridabad at 208. Experts have blamed the persistent pollution on unfavorable meteorological conditions such as low wind speed and high humidity, which are preventing pollutant dispersal.

Health warnings Health authorities issue advisories amid hazardous air quality In light of the hazardous air quality, health authorities have advised vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly and those with respiratory or cardiac conditions, to limit outdoor activities. The Delhi Airport also issued an advisory saying "low visibility procedures are in progress," but assured that all flight operations were normal for now, while requesting passengers to contact airlines for updated flight information.