West Bengal: 2 dead, 8 injured after car falls into gorge India Dec 13, 2025

A serious accident in West Bengal's Kalimpong district on Friday left two people dead and eight others hurt.

The car was headed from Gangtok to Siliguri when it lost control on a landslide-prone stretch of National Highway 10 near Birik Dara and plunged about 500 feet into a gorge.