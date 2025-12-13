Next Article
West Bengal: 2 dead, 8 injured after car falls into gorge
India
A serious accident in West Bengal's Kalimpong district on Friday left two people dead and eight others hurt.
The car was headed from Gangtok to Siliguri when it lost control on a landslide-prone stretch of National Highway 10 near Birik Dara and plunged about 500 feet into a gorge.
Quick response and ongoing investigation
Locals, police, and NHIDCL workers quickly teamed up for rescue efforts.
The injured were taken to Rambi Hospital, with some needing further care in Siliguri due to critical injuries.
Police are looking into what caused the crash and checking if road conditions played a role.