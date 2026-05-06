Bengaluru accountant loses over ₹4.3L in fake US job scheme
India
A Bengaluru accountant lost over ₹430,000 after a consultancy promised him a logistics job in the US only to send him to Armenia with no real job lined up.
He paid hefty fees for the supposed opportunity, but when he landed in Yerevan, he was offered low-paying construction work instead.
The whole thing left him stranded and out of pocket.
Accountant refuses job, police investigate complaint
Refusing the construction job, he managed his own way back home and filed a police complaint against the consultancy representatives involved.
Police have opened an investigation and are warning others: always double-check overseas job offers and never pay big amounts upfront without solid proof.