Bengaluru accountant loses over ₹4.3L in fake US job scheme India May 06, 2026

A Bengaluru accountant lost over ₹430,000 after a consultancy promised him a logistics job in the US only to send him to Armenia with no real job lined up.

He paid hefty fees for the supposed opportunity, but when he landed in Yerevan, he was offered low-paying construction work instead.

The whole thing left him stranded and out of pocket.