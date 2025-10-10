Bengaluru added 40% of India's new office space last year
Bengaluru's infamous traffic jams are getting worse, and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge attributes it largely to the city's rapid growth.
At the India Innovation Summit on October 10, he noted that 40% of all new office space in the top seven Indian cities last year was added in Bengaluru, which has only added to the city's traffic headaches.
Traffic, population, and vehicles
Kharge also highlighted how Bengaluru's population keeps climbing—up 2.5% every year—which means more people, more vehicles, and more pressure on the city's roads.
The city now has over 1.2 crore registered vehicles (including 82 lakh two-wheelers and 25 lakh cars), with nearly 59,000 new vehicles registered just in August.
What is the minister's solution?
Kharge admits traffic is a real challenge and says the city needs to work with experts and companies to find fixes.
One idea on the table: shifting some city functions elsewhere to help ease the gridlock.