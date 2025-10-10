Bengaluru added 40% of India's new office space last year India Oct 10, 2025

Bengaluru's infamous traffic jams are getting worse, and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge attributes it largely to the city's rapid growth.

At the India Innovation Summit on October 10, he noted that 40% of all new office space in the top seven Indian cities last year was added in Bengaluru, which has only added to the city's traffic headaches.