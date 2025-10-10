SC dismisses PIL seeking CBI probe into cough syrup deaths

The Supreme Court has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan due to toxic cough syrups. The Chief Justice BR Gavai-led bench dismissed the petition filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed the plea, arguing that state authorities are already competent to investigate and that the petitioner has a habit of filing PILs based on newspaper reports.

Petition details PIL sought NJAC or expert committee to probe cough syrups "How many PILs have you filed?" CJI asked, to which Tiwari replied, "Eight or nine." The bench then dismissed the petition. The PIL had sought a National Judicial Commission or Expert Committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to probe the manufacturing, testing, and distribution of contaminated cough syrups. It also sought the transfer of all pending FIRs related to child deaths due to poisonous cough syrups to CBI under a former SC judge's supervision for an impartial probe.

Additional requests PIL sought directions to recall cough syrups The PIL had also sought directions to authorities to immediately recall and prohibit the sale of all batches of Coldrif Cough Syrup and other products manufactured by Sresan Pharma Pvt Ltd or its related companies. It called for these products to be tested and verified by NABL-accredited laboratories before any further sale or export.

Action Sresan owner arrested G Ranganathan, the owner of Chennai-based Sresan Pharmaceuticals, has already been arrested by the police in connection with the deaths of 21 children in Madhya Pradesh. Govindan had been evading arrest since the cough syrup incident, prompting authorities to announce a ₹20,000 reward for his capture. He was finally apprehended in a midnight operation by Madhya Pradesh police around 1:30am on Thursday.