Zubeen Garg's death mystery: Wife wants truth, not autopsy results
Assamese singer Zubeen Garg's sudden death on a Singapore yacht last month is raising tough questions.
His wife, Garima Saikia Garg, believes key details are still hidden by the five people arrested—including his manager and event organizer—and she's urging Assam Police to get to the truth quickly.
Even though Singaporean authorities called it a "drowning," doubts remain, so Assam has set up a Special Investigation Team and a judicial commission to dig deeper.
Garima accuses event organizers of negligence
Garima accuses organizers of negligence, saying Zubeen shouldn't have been allowed to swim because of his health issues.
She returned the second autopsy report to officials, leaving its release up to them.
"People are deeply connected to him and want to know: what really happened," she shared—reflecting the widespread public interest in Assam as the investigation continues.