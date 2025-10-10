Delhi's anti-smog misting system is now operational: Know how it works
Delhi just launched a new Automatic Anti-Smog Misting System to help tackle the city's tough winter air pollution.
Inaugurated by L-G V K Saxena in Dwarka, this setup covers a 7-km stretch with 166 streetlight poles, each fitted with 30 high-pressure nozzles spraying treated water into the air.
The mist targets dust and particulate matter
The mist targets dust and particulate matter, making the air cleaner and even keeping plants and roads less dusty.
The system uses RO-treated water for misting; the waste water from the RO process is recycled for irrigation and was first tested back in November 2024, but now covers key spots like Chandanwari Apartments and Dwarka Sector 21 Metro Station.
Officials called it a model for future projects, and Saxena encouraged everyone to pitch in for cleaner air, especially as winter smog season hits.