Delhi's anti-smog misting system is now operational: Know how it works

The mist targets dust and particulate matter, making the air cleaner and even keeping plants and roads less dusty.

The system uses RO-treated water for misting; the waste water from the RO process is recycled for irrigation and was first tested back in November 2024, but now covers key spots like Chandanwari Apartments and Dwarka Sector 21 Metro Station.

Officials called it a model for future projects, and Saxena encouraged everyone to pitch in for cleaner air, especially as winter smog season hits.