Next Article
Mukesh Ambani visits Badrinath temple, offers prayers
India
On October 10, 2024, Reliance boss Mukesh Ambani made a stop at the famous Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand. Dressed in traditional attire, he offered prayers.
Ambani's commitment to temple restoration
During his 2024 visit, Ambani pledged ₹5cr to help restore and maintain these iconic temples.
He also got updates on the government's ambitious ₹700cr Badrinath masterplan, which includes revamping the Tungnath temple.
Reliance Industries is pitching in to support these efforts.
A personal touch to his visit
Ambani didn't just make it a formal visit—he took time to greet fellow visitors and pose for selfies, showing he values the spiritual and community vibe.