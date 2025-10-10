India unveils 1st-ever National Red List Roadmap at IUCN Congress
India has rolled out its first-ever National Red List Roadmap at the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi.
This move is all about tracking and documenting the status of India's incredible plants and animals, showing a real push to protect our biodiversity.
Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh described it as a "landmark initiative" that is "aligned with IUCN global standards" and represents a "science-based, equitable, and people-centric approach to conservation."
Roadmap by ZSI, BSI
The roadmap, put together by the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) and Botanical Survey of India (BSI), lays out a plan to monitor species and publish official Red Data Books by 2030.
It brings scientists together for more accurate species checks and lines up with international IUCN guidelines—helping India step up its conservation game and keep our natural heritage strong for the future.