SC to decide on 'green' firecrackers during festivals
Delhi and nearby NCR states want the Supreme Court to let people use certified "green" firecrackers for a few hours during festivals.
They've suggested strict time slots—like 8-10pm on Diwali and midnight for Christmas and New Year's Eve—hoping to balance celebrations with health concerns.
What's at stake
Winter air in Delhi-NCR is already pretty bad, and firecrackers make it worse during festivals.
The court's decision could shape how festivals are celebrated—not just here, but in other cities battling pollution.
If approved, only licensed shops could sell these eco-friendlier crackers, and online or joint cracker sales would stay banned.
This ruling might set the tone for how India handles festival pollution in the future.