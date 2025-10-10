Next Article
After deadly clashes, Leh bans spread of fake news
India
After deadly clashes in Leh on September 24, 2025—which left four people dead and scores of others injured—the district has banned the spread of fake news and misinformation on social media.
Social media platforms are all covered under the new order.
Admins must keep eye on what's shared
Social media group admins now have to keep a close eye on what's shared and quickly remove anything misleading.
WhatsApp groups need to switch to "admin-only" messaging to help stop rumors from spreading.
The administration is taking this seriously—anyone breaking these rules could face strict legal action.
It's all about keeping peace in Leh and making sure online chatter doesn't spark more trouble.