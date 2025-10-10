Kerala: Gold worth ₹1.5cr stolen from Sabarimala temple, probe ordered
The Kerala High Court has called for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) after 4.54kg of gold went missing from the Sabarimala temple's Dwarapalaka idols.
The gold-clad panels from the Dwarapalaka idols were sent for repairs and electroplating, but without proper authorization.
Sponsor Unnikrishnan Potty took charge and sent the gold-plated panels to Chennai, but they disappeared for 39 days, traveling to various locations in Kerala, Karnataka, and possibly Andhra Pradesh before finally being returned.
SIT to audit all temple valuables
The court has seized all related records and given the SIT six weeks to report back.
Led by former SP S Sasidharan and supervised by Crime Branch ADGP H Venkatesh, the SIT is digging into possible theft, unauthorized transport, and forgery.
A retired judge will audit all temple valuables, and the temple board has already suspended its administrative officer.
Even with the ongoing probe, Potty was re-hired this August for more gold plating—without court approval.
With the case crossing state lines, a CBI investigation might be next, and all findings will go straight to the court under wraps.