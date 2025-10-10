Kerala: Gold worth ₹1.5cr stolen from Sabarimala temple, probe ordered

SIT to audit all temple valuables

The court has seized all related records and given the SIT six weeks to report back.

Led by former SP S Sasidharan and supervised by Crime Branch ADGP H Venkatesh, the SIT is digging into possible theft, unauthorized transport, and forgery.

A retired judge will audit all temple valuables, and the temple board has already suspended its administrative officer.

Even with the ongoing probe, Potty was re-hired this August for more gold plating—without court approval.

With the case crossing state lines, a CBI investigation might be next, and all findings will go straight to the court under wraps.