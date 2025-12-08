Next Article
Bengaluru airport chaos: 127 IndiGo flights scrapped, major routes hit
India
Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru is having a rough day—IndiGo just canceled 127 flights, affecting big routes like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata right during peak travel hours.
The main reason? Ongoing pilot scheduling issues and crew shortages after new work-hour rules kicked in.
What travelers need to know
If you're flying soon, double-check your flight status on the IndiGo app or website before heading out.
The airline says things should get back to normal by December 10 as they sort out crew schedules.
For now, aim to reach the airport at least 2.5 hours early and maybe use public transport like Namma Metro or airport busses to dodge traffic jams.