Bengaluru airport's new cab rules spark protests and long walks

Kempegowda International Airport just rolled out new pick-up rules, and it hasn't gone down well. On December 16, cab drivers protested, saying these changes hurt their income. Passengers aren't thrilled either—they're now dragging luggage much farther to reach their rides.

Why are drivers and passengers upset? Cab drivers say the strict time limits for pick-ups are nearly impossible to meet and could put up to 25,000 jobs at risk.

Some union members were even detained during protests, with their leader warning of a hunger strike if things don't change.

What's changed for travelers? Unless you're using an official airport taxi, your ride has to wait in far-off parking lots—meaning you might walk up to 800 meters (about a 15-minute trek) with your bags.

Families and older folks are especially feeling the strain.