Bengaluru set for major power cuts on December 16
Heads up, Bengaluru—expect power outages in several areas on December 16 from 10am to 6pm as BESCOM carries out scheduled maintenance.
Areas like Bengaluru Road, Kanampally, and Prabhakar Layout will be affected, so it's a good idea to plan your day around these disruptions.
Extended outages in Byadarahalli and updates
Byadarahalli and nearby localities are dealing with even longer daily power cuts (10am-10pm) from December 14 to 19 while transformer upgrades are underway.
Plus, line-shifting work on Double Road means some areas could see outages until December 20.
For the latest updates or any changes, you can check BESCOM's website or call their helpline.