SHANTI Bill: What it means for India's nuclear energy sector
India
India just introduced the SHANTI Bill in Parliament, which could let private companies build and run nuclear power plants—including newer, smaller reactors.
The bill updates old laws to open up more of the nuclear industry to private players, while keeping uranium mining with the government.
Why does it matter?
This move is all about speeding up clean energy growth—India wants to more than double its nuclear capacity by 2047 as part of its net-zero promise.
The bill also sets a clear safety and compensation system if something goes wrong and aims to make the whole process smoother by bringing in independent regulators.
For Indians watching climate change and energy jobs, this could mean faster innovation and new opportunities in a crucial sector.