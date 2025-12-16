Next Article
Jharkhand: Man kills girlfriend, dies by suicide after marriage dispute
India
A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on December 16.
Ganesh Majhi attacked his girlfriend Jyotika Hembram, 25—who worked as a chowkidar at Potka police station—while she was on duty.
After the attack, which led to Hembram's death, Majhi ran away and later died by suicide.
What led to this tragedy?
Police say the motive was tied to Hembram refusing Majhi's marriage proposal and not wanting to quit her job despite his pressure.
She had only joined the police force in April.
Officer Manoj Kumar Murmu shared that Majhi's body was found hanging from the ceiling.