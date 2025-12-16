Next Article
Mumbai Metro is bringing digital tickets to Lines 2A and 7
India
Good news for Mumbai Metro riders—soon, you'll be able to buy paperless tickets on Lines 2A and 7, thanks to the new Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) upgrade.
This means no more fumbling for paper tickets, just like what's already available on Lines 1 and 3.
More ways to buy your ticket
Right now, Lines 2A and 7 let you get tickets through Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) and WhatsApp.
But soon, you'll have even more options like EaseMyTrip and RedBus. Other platforms—think PayTM, Uber, Rapido—are coming soon too.
So catching the metro is about to get a whole lot easier (and way more digital).