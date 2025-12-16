Mumbai Metro is bringing digital tickets to Lines 2A and 7

More ways to buy your ticket

Right now, Lines 2A and 7 let you get tickets through Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) and WhatsApp.

But soon, you'll have even more options like EaseMyTrip and RedBus. Other platforms—think PayTM, Uber, Rapido—are coming soon too.

So catching the metro is about to get a whole lot easier (and way more digital).