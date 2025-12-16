The 23-year-old is a fourth-generation military officer

Meet Sai Jadhav, first woman to pass out of IMA

By Snehil Singh 06:04 pm Dec 16, 202506:04 pm

What's the story

Lieutenant Sai Jadhav has made history as the first woman officer to graduate from the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun, breaking a 93-year-old record. The 23-year-old is also the first female officer from IMA to be commissioned into the Territorial Army. She is a fourth-generation military officer, with her great-grandfather serving in the British Army, her grandfather in the Indian Army, and her father, Sandeep Jadhav, currently serving.