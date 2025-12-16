Meet Sai Jadhav, first woman to pass out of IMA
What's the story
Lieutenant Sai Jadhav has made history as the first woman officer to graduate from the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun, breaking a 93-year-old record. The 23-year-old is also the first female officer from IMA to be commissioned into the Territorial Army. She is a fourth-generation military officer, with her great-grandfather serving in the British Army, her grandfather in the Indian Army, and her father, Sandeep Jadhav, currently serving.
Academic path
Jadhav's journey to IMA and family support
Jadhav started her schooling in Karnataka's Belgaum district and studied in different states. She got special permission to join the IMA after clearing a national-level exam and the Service Selection Board. Her parents were present at the passing out parade where they pinned rank stars on her shoulders, marking this historic moment.
Upcoming milestone
Jadhav's future plans and current training
Lieutenant Jadhav will be part of the ceremonial parade at Chetwode Building in June 2026. Currently, eight women officer cadets are undergoing training as part of the National Defence Academy's 2022 intake. This development is a major step toward empowering women in the military and making it more inclusive.