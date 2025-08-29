Bengaluru: Alleged dowry victim was taunted for her skin color 

A 27-year-old woman was found hanging at her home in Suddaguntepalya, Bengaluru , earlier in the week. The victim, Shilpa Panchangamath, was married to Praveen, a former Oracle engineer who had quit his job to sell panipuri. The couple had been married for less than three years and had a two-year-old son together. At the time of her death, Shilpa was pregnant with their second child.

Allegations Demands for ₹5 lakh loan to support Praveen's business Shilpa's family has alleged that she was a victim of dowry harassment and domestic abuse. They claimed they spent ₹35 lakh on her wedding and gave 150gm of gold to Praveen's family. However, Praveen and his mother allegedly continued to harass Shilpa for more money. The harassment included demands for ₹5 lakh to support Praveen's food business. Shilpa's mother, Sharada, alleged that when the demand for money was not met, Shilpa was assaulted and sent back to her parents' home.

Abuse claims Body-shaming and physical assault alleged by Shilpa's family She also alleged that Praveen's mother body-shamed Shilpa by saying, "You are dark and not a good match for my son." Her family says that the continual financial stress, verbal abuse, and humiliation she went through contributed to her death. Shilpa's uncle, Channabasayya, has alleged that the circumstances of her death indicate "murder." He said there was no stool below the fan, and Shilpa couldn't have reached it.

Death inquiry Uncle demands murder probe, says Praveen lied about job status "We sold our house in Hubballi worth ₹40 lakh to get her married. Recently, we paid another ₹10 lakh through money we had in chit funds. He told us he was an engineer, but now he sells panipuri. He lied to our family," he added. Shilpa worked at Infosys before she got married. Praveen has since been arrested in connection with his wife's death.