Delhi gets heaviest August rain since 2010
Delhi has been drenched with the most August rain since 2010, hitting 392.6mm by Friday afternoon at Safdarjung—way above the usual average of 222.9mm, and even topping last year's total.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) put out an orange alert on Friday for three hours due to heavy showers in the city.
More rain expected in coming days
It's not just Safdarjung—places like Lodhi Road, Ayanagar, and even Noida got soaked too.
While all this rain cooled things down, it also means wet roads and possible disruptions.
IMD says more monsoon weather is sticking around for five more days, with chances of thunderstorms and gusty winds across Delhi and nearby states.