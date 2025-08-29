Vaishno Devi yatra halted for 4 days after landslide India Aug 29, 2025

The Vaishno Devi pilgrimage has been on hold for four days straight after heavy rain and a cloudburst triggered a landslide near Adhkuwari, sadly leaving 34 people dead and over 20 injured.

The Shrine Board stopped the Yatra to keep everyone safe, saying it won't restart until further orders due to inclement weather.