Next Article
Vaishno Devi yatra halted for 4 days after landslide
The Vaishno Devi pilgrimage has been on hold for four days straight after heavy rain and a cloudburst triggered a landslide near Adhkuwari, sadly leaving 34 people dead and over 20 injured.
The Shrine Board stopped the Yatra to keep everyone safe, saying it won't restart until further orders due to inclement weather.
Locals in Katra offer free stays to stranded pilgrims
With many pilgrims stranded, locals in Katra have pitched in—hotels are offering free stays and residents organized a candle march to honor victims.
Families of the injured are being looked after, while many pilgrims are urging for stronger safety measures so this doesn't happen again.