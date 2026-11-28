Bengaluru ASHA workers continue strike despite ₹2,000 raise announcement
ASHA workers in Bengaluru are still on strike, even after the chief minister announced a ₹2,000 monthly raise starting January 2027.
Union leaders say the offer falls short: some even alleged that the leaders had agreed to withdraw without proper consultation with the workers, and key issues haven't been addressed.
ASHA workers demand ₹15,000 honorarium
The strike began on November 17, with ASHA workers demanding a fixed ₹15,000 monthly honorarium.
They're also asking for pending incentives, retirement benefits, payment of honorarium and incentives for at least three months to workers undergoing treatment for serious illnesses, and a mobile work incentive.
The government is pushing the center to increase its funding share and will ensure a guaranteed monthly payment of ₹10,000 in addition to performance-based incentives from January 1, but for now, the protest continues until there's a written assurance on these demands.