Bengaluru ASHA workers fall ill at Freedom Park honorarium protest
More than 15 ASHA workers in Bengaluru have fallen ill while protesting at Freedom Park for a hike in honorarium.
Despite catching fever, cough, and chills from being out in tough weather (and some needing hospital care), their protest hasn't stopped.
ASHA workers continue demanding honorarium hike
These front-line health workers have been asking for a hike in honorarium.
Even with health risks piling up, they're standing firm on their demands.