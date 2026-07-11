Bengaluru auto driver dies by suicide over ₹1.75L loan harassment

Police verify videos, seek Umesh

Uddin was found unconscious in his auto near Bellahalli-Kannur Road and later declared dead at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Hospital.

According to the complaint, Umesh refused to give more time for repayment and allegedly told Uddin to "go and die."

Police are now verifying the videos and searching for the accused as part of their investigation into abetment to suicide.