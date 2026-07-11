Bengaluru auto driver dies by suicide over ₹1.75L loan harassment
India
A 52-year-old Bengaluru auto driver, G Yusuf Jamal Uddin, died by suicide on Friday after being repeatedly harassed over a ₹175,000 loan.
In videos sent to his son before his death, Uddin said he couldn't handle the pressure anymore and accused a man named Umesh of threatening him and his family.
Police have registered a case based on these allegations.
Police verify videos, seek Umesh
Uddin was found unconscious in his auto near Bellahalli-Kannur Road and later declared dead at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Hospital.
According to the complaint, Umesh refused to give more time for repayment and allegedly told Uddin to "go and die."
Police are now verifying the videos and searching for the accused as part of their investigation into abetment to suicide.