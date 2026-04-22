Bengaluru 'BDSM' murder: Woman stages proposal, binds lover, burns him 

A 27-year-old woman, Prema, has been arrested for allegedly murdering her boyfriend by setting him on fire after staging a BDSM role-play. She also allegedly recorded the final moments on her phone. The incident took place at her home in northwest Bengaluru on Tuesday. The victim, Kiran (27), was Prema's colleague at a mobile service provider store in Rajajinagar and they had been dating for nearly two years.

Crime details Marriage proposal turned deadly Police suspect the murder was motivated by frustration after Kiran rejected Prema's marriage proposal. On the day of the incident, Prema lured Kiran to her house under the pretense of a romantic meeting when her family was away. Investigators said Prema offered him a "surprise" and a "good time." She first allegedly blindfolded him before tying his hands and feet, claiming it was part of the act. She then poured an inflammable liquid on him before setting him ablaze.

Investigation progress Neighbors alerted fire and emergency services Kiran died on the spot due to severe burn injuries. Neighbors alerted fire and emergency services after hearing Kiran's screams and seeing smoke. Initially, police suspected suicide based on Prema's claims but later found inconsistencies in her statements. A senior officer said, "Prima facie, it appears the accused, under the guise of a romantic interlude, restrained the victim and set him on fire. Further investigation is on." Further investigation revealed evidence of premeditation, as a flammable liquid was procured beforehand.

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