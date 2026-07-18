Bengaluru begins citywide towing of abandoned vehicles from July 18
India
Bengaluru has kicked off a citywide drive to tow abandoned vehicles off the streets, starting July 18.
Owners got a week's notice (plus wheel clamps on their cars) to move them, or risk having their rides towed and seized.
Bengaluru to clear sidewalks, auction vehicles
The goal? Make sidewalks safer and free up space for everyone.
Unclaimed vehicles will be auctioned as per the rules, with authorities promising a fair and transparent process.