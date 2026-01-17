Bengaluru biker pulls out dagger in road rage incident near Whitefield mall India Jan 17, 2026

A road rage episode in Bengaluru got intense when a biker, Arbaz Khan, threatened a car driver with a dagger at a traffic signal near Nexus Shantiniketan Mall on January 16.

The trouble started after Khan, reportedly riding without a helmet and breaking traffic rules, was called out by the car driver for his reckless behavior.

Things escalated quickly—Khan stopped his scooter, shouted at the people in the car, and then pulled out a dagger in front of everyone before fleeing the spot.

The whole thing was caught on dashcam video.