Bengaluru BJP leader Raghavendra Shetty hospitalized after falling into drain
India
BJP leader Raghavendra Shetty landed in a Bengaluru hospital after falling into an uncovered six-foot drain on 80 Feet Road late Friday night.
The drain had just been cleaned but was left without any barricades, and Shetty ended up with fractures in both legs.
Doctors say he might not be able to walk for six months.
Shetty files complaint, monsoon safety concerns
Shetty has filed a complaint against city officials and local politicians for negligence, frustrated that no FIR has been registered so far.
His accident isn't the only one: similar incidents in other cities have people worried about basic safety during monsoon season.