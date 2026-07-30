Bengaluru BMTC passenger forced off bus over ₹18 fare

A BMTC bus ride in Bengaluru turned tense when a passenger was forced to get off after a fare dispute.

On Thursday, July 30, 2026, the passenger tried to pay the ₹18 fare using UPI, but the ticketing machine wasn't working.

When they offered cash (₹100 and ₹500 notes), the conductor refused, saying he had no change, and ended up shouting at the passenger and making them leave, leaving them feeling unsafe and embarrassed.