Bengaluru BMTC passenger forced off bus over ₹18 fare
India
A BMTC bus ride in Bengaluru turned tense when a passenger was forced to get off after a fare dispute.
On Thursday, July 30, 2026, the passenger tried to pay the ₹18 fare using UPI, but the ticketing machine wasn't working.
When they offered cash (₹100 and ₹500 notes), the conductor refused, saying he had no change, and ended up shouting at the passenger and making them leave, leaving them feeling unsafe and embarrassed.
Social media urges better BMTC service
The incident blew up on social media, with people sharing similar stories about BMTC's payment issues and calling for better customer service.